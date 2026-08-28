Military source: Jenin drone strike targeted head of Palestinian terror cell, accomplices

The Israeli drone strike in the West Bank city of Jenin a short while ago targeted the leader of a Palestinian terror cell in the Jenin area, according to a military source.

The source says two other terror operatives — the Jenin terror commander’s accomplices — were with him next to a car and at the entrance of a structure when the strike was carried out.

The IDF struck the Jenin commander because he had been attempting to advance attacks, according to the source.

Between October 7, 2023, and early 2025, the IDF carried out over 100 airstrikes in the West Bank, mostly with drones and helicopters. Five were carried out by fighter jets.

Since then, Israeli airstrikes in the West Bank have been a rare occurrence.