Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, August 28, 2026
Syrian president appoints Kurdish leader Abdi as adviser, days after SDF dissolved
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Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa appoints Kurdish leader Mazloum Abdi as a presidential adviser, state media says.
“Mustafa Khalil Abdi is appointed as adviser to the presidency of the republic,” announces the decree, signed by Sharaa and published by state news agency SANA.
The declaration comes days after Abdi announced the dissolution of his Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces under an integration deal with Damascus.
The Syrian education ministry also publishes a decision authorizing Kurdish-language instruction in public and private schools.
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