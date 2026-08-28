Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, August 28, 2026

One dead after IDF strike in Gaza City, according to Palestinian reports

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 3:16 pm Edit

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Palestinian media reports one dead in an Israeli strike in Gaza City’s Sabra neighborhood a short while ago.

The military says it is looking into the reports.

Earlier, Palestinian media claimed three people were killed in an Israeli strike near Khan Younis, but the IDF denies conducting any strikes in the area this morning.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.