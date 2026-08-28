Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, August 28, 2026
One dead after IDF strike in Gaza City, according to Palestinian reports
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
Palestinian media reports one dead in an Israeli strike in Gaza City’s Sabra neighborhood a short while ago.
The military says it is looking into the reports.
Earlier, Palestinian media claimed three people were killed in an Israeli strike near Khan Younis, but the IDF denies conducting any strikes in the area this morning.
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