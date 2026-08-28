UK: Expelling us from Gaza coordination center would ‘undermine’ peace efforts

The United Kingdom says expelling its representatives from the US-led coordination center for postwar Gaza would “undermine” efforts to improve the situation in the Strip.

“The UK is committed to the implementation of the 20-Point Plan in Gaza and playing our part in improving the situation on the ground,” a UK government spokesperson says in a statement.

“At the request of the United States and the Board of Peace, and because of that commitment to Gaza’s future, we continue to work at IGSC with the US, Israel, international partners and UN agencies in support of UNSCR 2803,” the spokesperson says, referring to a 2025 Security Council resolution endorsing the American plan.

“Removing the UK or other partners would undermine these shared efforts,” the spokesperson concludes.

Yesterday, the Financial Times reported that Israel is considering expelling British officials from the coordination center amid a growing spat over the expansion of Israel’s controversial E1 settlements plan.

A source familiar with the matter confirmed the report to The Times of Israel, adding that “other measures” against London are also under consideration.