Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, August 28, 2026

Herzog eulogizes Norwegian king, ‘loved his people and was loved by them in return’

Today, 10:33 am Edit
President Isaac Herzog attends an event for outstanding soldiers as part of Israel’s 78th Independence Day celebrations in Jerusalem on April 20, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)
President Isaac Herzog attends an event for outstanding soldiers as part of Israel’s 78th Independence Day celebrations in Jerusalem on April 20, 2026. (Chaim Goldberg/Flash90)

President Isaac Herzog says he is “deeply saddened to learn of the death of King Harald V of Norway.”

The monarch “loved his people and was loved by them in return, serving his nation as King with loyalty and devotion for more than 35 years,” Herzog writes on X.

“On behalf of the people of Israel, I extend condolences to the people of Norway, the Royal Family, and the Government of Norway. May his memory be a blessing,” he concludes.

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