Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, August 27, 2026

IDF: 2 Hamas commanders killed in airstrikes on Gaza today

By Emanuel Fabian 27 August 2026, 10:17 pm 1 Edit

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Two Hamas commanders were killed in Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip today, the military announces.

One strike in Gaza City’s Shati camp killed Bilal Ibrahim Saleh Raqi’i, identified by the IDF as a commander in Hamas’s anti-tank unit.

A second strike in Khan Younis killed Azzam Rifaat Abd Abadala, who the military says served in Hamas’s Khan Younis Brigade.

The IDF justifies the strikes amid the ceasefire by saying that both terror operatives had recently advanced attacks on troops and Israeli civilians, as well as acted to restore Hamas capabilities, “while systematically violating the ceasefire.”

The strikes were “carried out to remove the threat,” the army adds.

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