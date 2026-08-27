IDF: 2 Hamas commanders killed in airstrikes on Gaza today

Two Hamas commanders were killed in Israeli strikes in the Gaza Strip today, the military announces.

One strike in Gaza City’s Shati camp killed Bilal Ibrahim Saleh Raqi’i, identified by the IDF as a commander in Hamas’s anti-tank unit.

בעת האחרונה, המחבלים קידמו מתווי טרור נגד כוחות צה”ל ואזרחי מדינת ישראל ופעלו לשיקום יכולות הארגון, תוך הפרה שיטתית של הפסקת האש. התקיפה בוצעה במטרה להסיר את האיום. כוחות צה"ל בפיקוד הדרום פרוסים במרחב בהתאם להסכם וימשיכו לפעול להסרת כל איום מיידי pic.twitter.com/OhDKmElD3a — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 27, 2026

A second strike in Khan Younis killed Azzam Rifaat Abd Abadala, who the military says served in Hamas’s Khan Younis Brigade.

The IDF justifies the strikes amid the ceasefire by saying that both terror operatives had recently advanced attacks on troops and Israeli civilians, as well as acted to restore Hamas capabilities, “while systematically violating the ceasefire.”

The strikes were “carried out to remove the threat,” the army adds.