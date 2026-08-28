Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, August 28, 2026

IDF says it killed Hamas, Islamic Jihad operatives in Thursday Gaza strikes

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 3:50 pm Edit

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

A Hamas terrorist who participated in the October 7, 2023, onslaught and a commander in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad were killed in separate strikes in Gaza City yesterday, the military announces.

One strike in the Shati camp killed Ibrahim Nabil Ibrahim Bass, who, according to the IDF, was a Hamas commander who invaded Israel on October 7.

A separate strike, in Gaza City’s Sabra neighborhood, killed Hamdi Ahmad Hamid Kahlil, identified by the military as a surveillance platoon commander in Islamic Jihad.

The IDF justifies the strikes amid the ceasefire by claiming that both terror operatives had recently advanced attacks on troops and Israeli civilians, as well as acted to restore the capabilities of the terror groups, “while systematically violating the ceasefire.”

“The strikes were carried out to remove the threat,” the army adds.

The IDF announced yesterday that two other Hamas commanders were killed in Israeli strikes in the Strip.

While the US has been pushing for such IDF strikes to end, as it seeks to advance the Board of Peace’s disarmament plan, Israel has bucked those calls, vowing to continue to pursue perpetrators of the October 7 onslaught.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.