IDF says it killed Hamas, Islamic Jihad operatives in Thursday Gaza strikes

A Hamas terrorist who participated in the October 7, 2023, onslaught and a commander in the Palestinian Islamic Jihad were killed in separate strikes in Gaza City yesterday, the military announces.

One strike in the Shati camp killed Ibrahim Nabil Ibrahim Bass, who, according to the IDF, was a Hamas commander who invaded Israel on October 7.

A separate strike, in Gaza City’s Sabra neighborhood, killed Hamdi Ahmad Hamid Kahlil, identified by the military as a surveillance platoon commander in Islamic Jihad.

The IDF justifies the strikes amid the ceasefire by claiming that both terror operatives had recently advanced attacks on troops and Israeli civilians, as well as acted to restore the capabilities of the terror groups, “while systematically violating the ceasefire.”

“The strikes were carried out to remove the threat,” the army adds.

מפקד שפשט ב-7 באוקטובר ומפקד תצפיות בגא״פ: צה״ל חיסל שני מפקדים מארגוני הטרור חמאס וגא״פ ברצועת עזה צה"ל תקף במרחב שאטי אתמול, וחיסל את המחבל אברהים נביל אברהים בס, מפקד בזרוע הצבאית של ארגון הטרור חמאס. המחבל פשט לשטח מדינת ישראל בטבח ה-7 באוקטובר pic.twitter.com/hpFWNeLxDn — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 28, 2026

The IDF announced yesterday that two other Hamas commanders were killed in Israeli strikes in the Strip.

While the US has been pushing for such IDF strikes to end, as it seeks to advance the Board of Peace’s disarmament plan, Israel has bucked those calls, vowing to continue to pursue perpetrators of the October 7 onslaught.