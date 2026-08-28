Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, August 28, 2026

UK newspaper apologizes to JK Rowling for accusing her of Holocaust denial

By Luke Tress Today, 4:40 pm 2 Edit

Luke Tress is The Times of Israel's New York correspondent.

Author J.K. Rowling attends the HBO Documentary Films premiere of 'Finding the Way Home' at 30 Hudson Yards on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Author J.K. Rowling attends the HBO Documentary Films premiere of 'Finding the Way Home' at 30 Hudson Yards on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The Metro, a newspaper in the UK, apologizes to “Harry Potter” author JK Rowling for accusing her of Holocaust denial.

The newspaper published an article about an upcoming “Harry Potter” TV series that said Rowling had “engaged in Holocaust denial.”

The assertion referred to social media comments in 2024 in which Rowling disputed claims about Nazi Germany’s treatment of trans people.

The Metro removed the claim from the article and published an update saying that “an earlier version of this story wrongly stated that JK Rowling had been ‘engaged in Holocaust denial.'”

In a follow-up, the newspaper posts a standalone apology to Rowling on its home page.

“That allegation was false and should never have been published,” the statement says.

“Ms. Rowling is not a Holocaust denier and has never engaged in Holocaust denial. We withdraw the allegation unreservedly and apologize sincerely to Ms. Rowling for this regrettable error,” the newspaper says.

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