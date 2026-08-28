Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, August 28, 2026
IDF carries out relatively rare strike in West Bank’s Jenin, targeting ‘a number of terrorists’
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent
The IDF says it carried out an airstrike against “a number of terrorists” in the West Bank city of Jenin a short while ago.
Further details will be provided later, the army adds.
Israeli airstrikes in the West Bank have been somewhat of a rare occurrence in recent years.
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