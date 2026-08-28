Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, August 28, 2026

IDF carries out relatively rare strike in West Bank’s Jenin, targeting ‘a number of terrorists’

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 4:18 pm Edit

Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The IDF says it carried out an airstrike against “a number of terrorists” in the West Bank city of Jenin a short while ago.

Further details will be provided later, the army adds.

Israeli airstrikes in the West Bank have been somewhat of a rare occurrence in recent years.

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