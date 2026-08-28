Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, August 28, 2026

Due to West Bank tensions, IDF said to freeze plan allowing 10K reservists to go home for High Holidays

Today, 8:10 pm Edit

Channel 12 reports that the IDF has placed on hold plans to allow some 10,000 reservists serving in the West Bank to go home for the High Holidays in two weeks, amid ongoing tensions in the territory.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.