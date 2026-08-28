Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, August 28, 2026
Due to West Bank tensions, IDF said to freeze plan allowing 10K reservists to go home for High Holidays
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Channel 12 reports that the IDF has placed on hold plans to allow some 10,000 reservists serving in the West Bank to go home for the High Holidays in two weeks, amid ongoing tensions in the territory.
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