Live Update From the Liveblog of Friday, August 28, 2026
US issues fresh Iran-related sanctions as war marks six months
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The United States issues more Iran-related sanctions targeting one entity and one individual after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent earlier this week threatened further action amid the ongoing war.
The sanctions target one entity based in Hong Kong and one person linked to Iran’s Bank Melli, a notice posted on the Department of Treasury’s website shows.
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