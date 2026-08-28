Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, August 28, 2026

US issues fresh Iran-related sanctions as war marks six months

By Reuters Today, 6:12 pm Edit

The United States issues more Iran-related sanctions targeting one entity and one individual after Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent earlier this week threatened further action amid the ongoing war.

The sanctions target one entity based in Hong Kong and one person linked to Iran’s Bank Melli, a notice posted on the Department of Treasury’s website shows.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.