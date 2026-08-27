IDF hits Hezbollah targets in south Lebanon; Beirut says newly-wed woman killed

The Israel Defense Forces said Thursday it carried out a series of strikes on Hezbollah infrastructure in the Nabatieh area of southern Lebanon, following a drone attack the night before by the terror group on troops, as violence continues despite a US-brokered ceasefire.

The targets included sites used to store weapons that Hezbollah intended to use in attacks on troops and Israeli civilians, the military said.

Lebanese official media said the airstrikes killed a woman.

Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported a series of bombings, including in the town of Arab Salim, where it said a woman who “had been married for 48 hours” was killed, with other people wounded.

The strikes came after, on Wednesday night, Hezbollah launched two drones at troops operating at the Ali Taher Ridge, beneath which Hezbollah has a major underground facility. Several of the terror group’s operatives are believed by the IDF to still be holed up there.

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IDF troops shot down one of the drones and lost contact with the second, according to the army. No soldiers were hurt in the incident, which took place inside the military’s south Lebanon buffer zone.

בתגובה לשיגור רחפני נפץ לעבר כוחותינו במרחב הביטחוני: צה"ל תקף תשתיות של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה במרחב נבטייה שבדרום לבנון צה"ל תקף לפני זמן קצר תשתיות של ארגון הטרור חיזבאללה במרחב נבטייה שבדרום לבנון pic.twitter.com/gSubn6YgFU Advertisement — צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) August 27, 2026

“The IDF will not allow the Hezbollah terror organization to operate against IDF troops in the security zone. The IDF is currently operating and will continue to operate forcefully against its repeated attempts to harm IDF troops,” the IDF said.

Israel has increased its attacks on south Lebanon in recent days, particularly in the Nabatieh area where the strategic Ali al-Taher ridge is located.

Israeli forces are operating inside a self-declared “security zone,” which runs around 10 kilometers (six miles) deep inside Lebanese territory along the border.

Violence has dropped since a US-Iran memorandum of understanding on the broader conflict in June and a framework agreement between Israel and Lebanon later that month that calls for the disarmament of Hezbollah, a gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from south Lebanon and the deployment of the Lebanese army to the region, starting in “pilot zones.”

Hezbollah rejects the agreement, which it did not sign, and refuses to disarm. Sporadic fighting has continued.

Hezbollah drew Lebanon into the broader Middle East conflict in March by launching rockets at Israel in support of its sponsor Iran, which had come under attack by a US-Israeli air campaign. Relentless Hezbollah fire at northern Israel sent hundreds of thousands of people scrambling to bomb shelters at all hours of the day and night. Israel responded to the Hezbollah attacks with a heavy air campaign and ground invasion.