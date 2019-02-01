Anti-Semitic graffiti found on LA synagogue

Anti-Semitic graffiti was painted on the façade of a Los Angeles synagogue.

Police are investigating who wrote “f**king Jews” on the Mishkan Torah religious seminary and synagogue in the neighborhood of Tarzana on Tuesday but have no suspects in custody, CBS’s KCAL9 television channel reported.

“It’s really hurtful, I mean to all the members here, they’re being hurt with such a thing that somebody passed by a synagogue and wrote such a thing on the wall,” Rabbi Shlomo Haghighi, who works at the synagogue, told KCAL9.

Separately on Tuesday, Turkish flags were hung at two Armenian schools in the nearby San Fernando Valley.

The Turkish Ottoman Empire is blamed for the deaths of about a million Armenians during World War I.

Police have no suspects in custody in connection with that incident, either.

Hate crimes against Jews in America rose by more than a third in 2017 and accounted for 58 percent of all religion-based hate crimes, according to data released in November by the FBI. The report noted a 23% increase in religion-based hate crimes in 2017 to 1,564, representing about 20% of all hate crimes.

On October 27, 2018, 11 people were gunned down by a far-right extremist inside a synagogue in Pittsburgh.