Bloomberg funding secret operation aimed at defeating Trump in 2020 — report

Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg has reportedly put together a secret team aimed at unseating US President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential elections.

The businessman and Democratic political activist, who is worth about $40 billion, has provided hundreds of millions of dollars to a team focused on data collection and analysis, according to a report Thursday in The Atlantic.

The operation has been kept under wraps because not all details are finalized and there is a possibility Bloomberg will run for president himself in 2020, but when launched the operation would likely become the largest and most powerful political outfit in the US.

Get The Times of Israel's Daily Edition by email and never miss our top stories Free Sign Up

Bloomberg has long harbored dreams of becoming president, but is not expected to run if former US vice president Joe Biden decides to join the race.

The political group Bloomberg is financing aims to utilize massive data collection on voters and compare it with consumer data and social media profiles to target new voters. The team’s end goal is to lay a new groundwork for the Democratic party, the report said.

A group of ten technology and political experts has been meeting secretly for months in Manhattan, headed by longtime Bloomberg political aides and Brynne Craig, a veteran of Hillary Clinton’s campaign. Bloomberg does not sit in on the meetings, but is briefed afterwards, according to The Atlantic.

The team believes that private companies are more sophisticated when it comes to data collection and analysis than political operators and are looking to the private sector as a model.

Bloomberg’s spokespeople declined to comment on the report.

The former New York mayor is one of three prospective presidential candidates in 2020, along with Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz.