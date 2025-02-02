IDF says drone strike hit vehicle heading to north Gaza that violated ceasefire terms

The IDF said it carried out a drone strike in central Gaza on Sunday, hitting a vehicle that attempted to travel to the Strip’s north without undergoing a security inspection, in violation of the ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

The military stressed it took steps to mitigate civilian harm in the strike, including by using precision munition and aerial surveillance.

“The IDF is prepared for any scenario and will continue to take any necessary actions to thwart any immediate threat to IDF soldiers,” it said, giving no details on the impact of the strike or on any casualties.

The vehicle had been driving on the coastal road, which is only permitted for pedestrian traffic under the deal.

Palestinian media reported that a vehicle was struck on Gaza’s coastal road, near Nuseirat. Reports said up to four people were injured.

Under the ceasefire deal, vehicles are allowed to travel to northern Gaza only via the Salah a-Din road, where they undergo an inspection, and not via the coastal road.

عاجل| مراسل شبكة قدس: إصابات بقصف الاحتلال سيارة مدنية على شارع الرشيد غربي مخيم النصيرات وسط قطاع غزة. pic.twitter.com/94FO7DcewE — شبكة قدس الإخبارية (@qudsn) February 2, 2025

The ceasefire exempts Palestinians traveling on foot from inspections, though they are not supposed to be carrying weapons.

On the Salah a-Din road, private US and Egyptian security companies are inspecting Palestinian cars heading north.

Israel has repeatedly said it will determinedly enforce the terms of the ceasefire reached last month, in particular regarding the movement of traffic from south Gaza to the north.

During the 15 months of fighting, Israel was wary about allowing the movement of Gazans from the south to the north fearing Hamas would use the opportunity to reposition its fighters.

Last Monday the IDF used a drone strike as a warning after a vehicle attempted to travel to north Gaza via an area that is prohibited for vehicular traffic per the agreement, where inspections weren’t taking place, the military said at the time.

Also, in several areas of Gaza where troops are still deployed, the military said troops also fired warning shots at suspects approaching them. In one incident in northern Gaza, the IDF said troops targeted a suspect who did not withdraw after initial warning shots were fired.

Masses of Palestinians displaced by 15 months of fighting have headed from the south to the north hoping to return to their homes.

Israel had ordered evacuations from the north in an effort to keep civilians out of harm’s way as it battled Hamas.

The war started on October 7, 2023, when Hamas led thousands of terrorists in an invasion of southern Israel that killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians. Terrorists also abducted 251 people who were taken as hostages to Gaza.

Under the terms of the complex, three-stage ceasefire, Hamas is to return the hostages, not all of whom are alive, in exchange for Israel withdrawing from Gaza and releasing over 1,900 Palestinian security prisoners it has imprisoned, hundreds of whom were convicted of deadly terror attacks.