Infant girl dies in apartment fire in southern town

A infant girl died in a fire late Tuesday night in the Bedouin town of Segev Shalom, southeast of Beersheba.

The girl, roughly one-year-old, was pulled from the burning building by first responders, who declared her dead at the scene, Magen David Adom emergency services said.

Eleven others were lightly hurt by smoke inhalation and transferred to the Soroka Medical Center in Beersheba.

The injured included eight children, a woman around age 60, and a man and a woman in their 20s.

Yasser Abu Regila, an MDA first responder, said: “I got to the scene really quickly and saw fire and smoke in the apartment. With the assistance of a family member, we saved 11 people from the apartment. A baby, around a year old, was there, unconscious and suffering from severe burns. After medical checks we were forced to declare her death.”