Join our Community
Support ToI and remove all ads
Learn more
search
home page

Iraqi government opens probe into kidnapping of Israeli-Russian academic

Spokesman Bassem al-Awadi says there will be no official statement about disappearance of Elizabeth Tsurkov until government ‘completes its official investigation’

By AFP 7 July 2023, 11:52 am Edit
An undated photo of Elizabeth Tsurkov (from elizabeth-tsurkov.net)
An undated photo of Elizabeth Tsurkov (from elizabeth-tsurkov.net)

BAGHDAD, Iraq — Iraq has opened an investigation into the suspected kidnapping of an Israeli-Russian academic after her disappearance in Baghdad, a government spokesman said.

Elizabeth Tsurkov, a doctoral student at Princeton University and fellow at the New Lines Institute for Strategy and Policy, has been missing in Iraq for more than three months.

The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday accused Iraq’s Kataeb Hezbollah of holding her, but the pro-Iran armed faction has implied it was not involved in her disappearance. Kataeb Hezbollah is part of the Hashed al-Shaabi force, former paramilitaries that were integrated into Iraqi security forces in recent years.

Asked about her disappearance on television late Thursday, government spokesman Bassem al-Awadi said “the Iraqi government is indeed conducting an official investigation.”

“Given the level of the case, its intricacies, there will be no official statement regarding this matter until the Iraqi government completes its official investigation and reaches conclusions,” he said. “After that, there will be statements or announcements on official stances,” he told Al-Ahd station, which is close to Hashed al-Shaabi.

Tsurkov had arrived in Baghdad “at the beginning of December 2022,” a Western diplomat in Iraq said on Wednesday on condition of anonymity. The academic has not been active on Twitter, where she has almost 80,000 followers and describes herself as “passionate about human rights,” since March 21.

A screen grab from footage aired by Iraq’s Alrabiaa TV that is said to show abducted Israeli-Russian researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov in a Baghdad cafe before her disappearance. (Screenshot from Twitter/used in accordance with Clause 27a of the Copyright Law)

An Iraqi intelligence source said Tsurkov was kidnapped in Baghdad “at the beginning of Ramadan,” the Muslim fasting month which this year commenced on March 23.

On Wednesday, Netanyahu’s office said Tsurkov “is still alive and we hold Iraq responsible for her safety and well-being.”

In a statement on Thursday evening, Kataeb Hezbollah said it was doing everything it could to uncover the fate of “Zionist hostage or hostages” in the country.

read more:
Never miss breaking news on Israel
Get notifications to stay updated
You're subscribed
image
Register for free
and continue reading
Registering also lets you comment on articles and helps us improve your experience. It takes just a few seconds.
Already registered? Enter your email to sign in.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Or Continue with
By registering you agree to the terms and conditions. Once registered, you’ll receive our Daily Edition email for free.
Register to continue
Or Continue with
Log in to continue
Sign in or Register
I forgot my password / Send me a sign in link
Or Continue with
check your email
Check your email
We sent an email to you at .
It has a link that will sign you in.