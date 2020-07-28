Israeli actress Shira Haas nominated for Emmy over ‘Unorthodox’ role

Israeli actress Shira Haas has been nominated for an Emmy Award for her role in “Unorthodox,” which follows an ultra-Orthodox Brooklyn woman who leaves her community for a new life in Berlin.

The four-episode series, inspired by the 2012 memoir “Unorthodox: The Scandalous Rejection of My Hasidic Roots,” by Deborah Feldman, also picked up a nomination Tuesday for outstanding limited series.

Haas was nominated in the category of outstanding lead actress in a limited series or TV movie, alongside Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”), Regina King (“Watchmen”), Octavia Spencer (“Self Made”), and Kerry Washington (“Little Fires Everywhere”).

Haas, 25, whose breakout role in “Shtisel” also saw her play an ultra-Orthodox character, has previously been recognized for her work, picking up an Ophir Award — dubbed the Israeli academy awards — for her supporting role in “Noble Savage” in 2018.

An Israeli movie, “Asia,” won three awards at the Tribeca Film Festival in April 2020, including Best Actress for Haas.

Also picking up Emmy nominations on Tuesday was “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” a show focused on a Jewish stand-up comic in the 1950s. The Amazon comedy was the second most-nominated series with 20, including best actress and best comedy series, followed by Netflix’s “Ozark” with 18.

In the lead was “Watchmen,” cloaked in superhero mythology and grounded in real-world racism, which received a leading 26 nominations for the prime-time Emmy Awards. The HBO series was nominated as best limited series and received bids for cast members, including Regina King and Jeremy Irons.

In addition to “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” the nominees for best comedy series are: “Curb Your Enthusiasm”; Dead to Me”; “The Good Place”; “Insecure”; “The Kominsky Method”; “Schitt’s Creek”; and “What We Do in the Shadows.”

The nominees for best drama series are: “Better Call Saul”; “The Crown”; “Killing Eve”; “The Handmaid’s Tale”; “The Mandalorian”; “Ozark”; “Stranger Things”; “Succession.”

In addition to “Watchmen” and “Unorthodox, the nominees for best limited series are: “Little Fires Everywhere”; “Mrs. America”; and “Unbelievable”

The nominees for drama series actress are: Jennifer Aniston, “The Morning Show”; Olivia Colman, “The Crown”; Jodie Comer, “Killing Eve”; Laura Linney, “Ozark”; Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”; and Zendaya “Euphoria.”

The nominees for drama series actor are: Jason Bateman, “Ozark”; Sterling K. Brown, “This is Us”; Billy Porter, “Pose”; Jeremy Strong, “Succession”; Brian Cox, “Succession”; Steve Carell, “The Morning Show.”

The nominees for lead actor in a comedy series are: Anthony Anderson, “black-ish”; Don Cheadle, “Black Monday”; Ted Danson, “The Good Place”; Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”; Eugene Levy, “Schitt’s Creek”; and Ramy Youssef, “Ramy.”

The nominees for lead actress in a comedy series are: Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”; Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”; Linda Cardellini, “Dead to Me”; Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”; Issa Rae, “Insecure”; and Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish.”

The nominees for best TV movie are: “American Son”; “Bad Education”; “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones”; “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie”; and “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend.”

The Emmy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be presented September 20 on ABC.

Agencies contributed to this report.