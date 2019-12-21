James Corden spoofs Hanukkah, boy bands in new song
In ‘A Week and a Day,’ Jewish artists dance around holiday symbols, shoot sweltering looks at the camera and declare love for the ‘girl that shines brighter than any menorah’
It’s the holiday season and American late night shows are having their usual fun. On Thursday, James Corden, host of CBS’s “The Late Late Show,” debuted a new music video poking fun at Hanukkah and boy bands.
The song “A Week and a Day,” performed by fictional band Boyz II Menorah (a play on hip-hop group Boyz II Men), includes Corden himself, Jewish actors Zach Braff, Christopher Mintz-Plasse and Josh Peck, and Jewish musician Charlie Puth.
Its lyrics include “I’ve got a week and a day of love for you this Hanukkah, girl,” and “I’ve got a week and a day of presents for a girl that shines brighter than any menorah.”
Other lyrics include: “When the world gets sad our hearts will free us just like Judas Maccabeus,” “Girl you spin me like a dreidel” and “Your lovin’ is sweeter than Hanukkah gelt.”
The fictional boy band, decked out in all white, dances around a studio littered with over-sized symbols of the Jewish festival of lights and shoots sweltering looks at the camera.
“Eloheinu melech ha-oh love to be with you,” Mintz-Plasse declares. “Girl, baruch atah I don’t know how you do it,” Braff exclaims.
Watch the entire video below.
comments