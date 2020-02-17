Labor-Gesher-Meretz leader okay with government propped up by Arab parties

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.
Knesset grants immunity from prosecution to former minister Haim Katz
Knesset members vote in favor of granting Likud MK Haim Katz parliamentary immunity from a criminal probe into charges of fraud and breach of trust, preventing Attorney General Avihai Mandelblit from filing an indictment against the former minister.
MKs vote by 62 to 43 in favor of one request by Katz arguing that he carried out the alleged actions in “good faith” and as part of his work as an MK; and 63 to 42 in favor a second arguing that he has already faced censure by the Knesset Ethics Committee.
— Raoul Wootliff
Body of suspected Palestinian gunman found in West Bank — IDF
Israeli soldiers find the lifeless body of a man the military believes is the gunman who opened fire at troops earlier this month, injuring one of them, in the central West Bank.
The Israel Defense Forces says the body was found among some bushes in a valley in the Binyamin region of the central West Bank, with an M-16 assault rifle and a pistol nearby.
The circumstances of the man’s death are not immediately known. The military says it will provide more information about the matter in the future.
In the attack, a gunman opened fire at Kfir Brigade soldiers stationed along a highway near the Dolev settlement. A bullet grazed one soldier’s head, lightly injuring him.
Following the shooting, the IDF launched a manhunt for the assailant.
— Judah Ari Gross
El Al said considering suspending all its flights to Thailand over virus fears
Israel’s national airline El Al is weighing temporarily suspending all its flights to Thailand due to the coronavirus fears, Hebrew-language media reports.
El Al could instead opt to merely decrease the frequency of the flights to Bangkok, the reports say.
The development comes a day after the Health Ministry said Israelis returning from Thailand and three other destinations in East Asia — Singapore and the semi-autonomous Chinese cities of Hong Kong and Macau — will now be required to self-quarantine for two weeks amid concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Palestinian found dead next to rifle, pistol in West Bank
The body of a Palestinian man is found in the central West Bank, next to an M-16 rifle and a pistol, according to Hebrew-language media.
The Israel Defense Forces have opened a probe into the matter.
Further details are not immediately available.
Labor-Gesher-Meretz leader okay with government propped up by Arab party
Labor leader Amir Peretz, who also heads the Labor-Gesher-Meretz left-wing alliance, says his party will not rule out a center-left government supported from outside by the majority-Arab Joint List.
“We don’t rule out anyone — not ultra-Orthodox and not Arabs,” Peretz says at a faction meeting. “Our party will be part of the next government even if it is supported by the Arab parties. We have no reason to rule out populations in Israel.”
But he adds that the key question will be the policies adopted by the new government, saying that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “created so many societal problems, so there is room for everyone [in the attempt] to rectify them.”
