Labor-Gesher-Meretz leader okay with government propped up by Arab parties

Israeli soldiers find the lifeless body of a man the military believes is the gunman who opened fire at troops earlier this month, injuring one of them, in the central West Bank.

The Israel Defense Forces says the body was found among some bushes in a valley in the Binyamin region of the central West Bank, with an M-16 assault rifle and a pistol nearby.

The circumstances of the man’s death are not immediately known. The military says it will provide more information about the matter in the future.

In the attack, a gunman opened fire at Kfir Brigade soldiers stationed along a highway near the Dolev settlement. A bullet grazed one soldier’s head, lightly injuring him.

Following the shooting, the IDF launched a manhunt for the assailant.

— Judah Ari Gross