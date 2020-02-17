El Al said considering suspending all its flights to Thailand over virus fears

Israel’s national airline El Al is weighing temporarily suspending all its flights to Thailand due to the coronavirus fears, Hebrew-language media reports.

El Al could instead opt to merely decrease the frequency of the flights to Bangkok, the reports say.

The development comes a day after the Health Ministry said Israelis returning from Thailand and three other destinations in East Asia — Singapore and the semi-autonomous Chinese cities of Hong Kong and Macau — will now be required to self-quarantine for two weeks amid concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus.