Condition of soldier critically injured in car-ramming attack improves

The Central Elections Committee confirms to The Times of Israel that it is planning on setting up a number of special voting booths on the March 2 election day for Israelis who are suspected of having contracted the coronavirus and are under self-quarantine in their houses.

There is no possibility of setting up portable voting booths that will visit those stuck in their houses, a spokesperson for the committee says.

According to Army Radio, the Health Ministry is therefore set to announce new guidelines for those under self-quarantine, allowing them to venture out in order to vote.

The report says the employees at the special voting stations will be wear protective gear to prevent them from contracting the virus.

The ministry said yesterday that Israelis returning from four destinations in East Asia will now be required to self-quarantine for two weeks amid concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus. Travelers to Thailand, Singapore and the semi-autonomous Chinese cities of Hong Kong and Macau must remain in isolation, the ministry said. Previously, only travelers coming from China were subject to such a self-quarantine.

— Raoul Wootliff