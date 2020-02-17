Foreign Ministry said fearing ‘revenge’ moves by East Asian countries

The Foreign Ministry is reportedly concerned about diplomatic fallout from the measures Israel has taken to prevent the arrival of the novel coronavirus.

The Kan public broadcaster, as well as Channel 12, quote unnamed officials as fearing “revenge” steps by East Asian countries, given the extreme measures — more than those announced by any other country — that Israel has taken to protect against the virus entering the country with Israelis returning from Thailand, Singapore, and the semi-autonomous Chinese cities of Hong Kong and Macau.

Yesterday, the Health Ministry said Israelis returning from those countries and cities will now be required to self-quarantine for two weeks, amid concerns over the spread of the disease. Previously, only travelers coming from China were subject to such a self-quarantine.

Earlier today, reports said that Israel’s national airline, El Al, was considering temporarily suspending all its flights to Thailand.

The Foreign Ministry officials are said to fear that those countries would now issue more frequent travel warnings to Israel after terror attacks, lower the level of economic cooperation, and even that Hong Kong’s national airline Cathay Pacific would suspend all its flights to the Jewish state.