Israel bars entry of foreigners coming from Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong and Macau

A poll shows the centrist Blue and White party increasing its edge over Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud, while another survey shows the gap closing. Both polls predict a continued deadlock, which has resulted in two failures to yield a government and three elections within a year.

The Channel 13 poll, commissioned by Prof. Camil Fuchs and published two weeks before the March 2 vote, shows Blue and White getting 36 seats, while Likud gets 33. The predominantly Arab Joint List is shown to get 14, the left-wing Labor-Gesher-Meretz has 8, the right-wing Yamina gets 7 and the ultra-Orthodox Shas and United Torah Judaism parties get 7 each.

The bloc of religious and right-wing parties supporting Netanyahu is predicted to get 54 Knesset seats, while the center-left bloc has 58 — including the Joint List, which is not likely to support a Gantz government.

Kingmaker Avigdor Liberman’s right-wing secularist Yisrael Beytenu party gets 8 seats, and could push either side above the necessary 61 seats.

The extreme right Otzma Yehudit party is predicted to get just 1.9 percent of the votes, well short of the 3.25% electoral threshold.

Asked who is more suited to be prime minister, 45% answer Netanyahu while 33% say Gantz — the biggest difference the channel has recorded in recent months.

A separate poll published today by the Walla news site similarly predicts a continued deadlock, with the right-wing religious block at 56 seats — 33 for Likud, 8 each for Shas and UTJ, and 7 for Yamina — and the center-left bloc at 44 — Blue and White with 34 and Labor-Gesher-Meretz with 10 — with Yisrael Beytenu at 7 and the Joint List at 13.

In that survey, conducted by the Midgam institute and including 502 respondents, Otzma Yehudit similarly does not make it into the Knesset and gets 2.5%.