Suicide bomber in Pakistan kills 8 at Islamist rally
A powerful suicide bombing has killed eight people and wounded 16 others in Pakistan’s restive Baluchistan province, local police say, when it struck an Islamist rally in the regional capital.
Police say the blast went off near Quetta’s press club, where dozens of supporters for a Sunni militant group had gathered outside. They add that police officers are among those killed.
Hospital officials say some of the wounded people are listed in critical condition.
No one immediately claims responsibility for the bombing. Baluch separatist groups, as well as rival Shiite and Sunni militants, operate in the province and have staged similar attacks before.
City police chief Abur Razza Cheema says dozens of followers of the radical Ahle Sunnat Wal Jammat party were rallying to pay tribute to Islam’s first caliph when the bomber blew himself up there.
Footage on social media appears to show the explosion ripping through the local bazaar, sending people running for shelter.
The bombing destroyed some nearby shops and vehicles, police say.
The impoverished province of Baluchistan has long been the scene of a low-level insurgency by armed groups demanding more autonomy for the region and a greater share in gas and mineral resources there. The government claims it has quelled the insurgency but violence has continued.
— AP
Netanyahu accused of breaking vote-offsetting agreement with MK who gave birth
The Labor-Gesher-Meretz party accuses Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of breaking a vote-offsetting agreement with its MK Tamar Zandberg, who gave birth two days ago, by voting in favor of Likud MKs Haim Katz’s request for parliamentary immunity.
According to Labor-Gesher-Meretz, Netanyahu had agreed to be absent from the vote as part of a deal with Zandberg, who was set to vote against the request.
“His vote is a clear violation of the vote-offsetting,” the party says of the practice often used by MKs from across the aisle unable to attend votes.
Likud denies the claim, saying that Netanyahu did not sign an agreement with Zandberg — and that the possibility was merely discussed.
— with Raoul Wootliff
Knesset grants immunity from prosecution to former minister Haim Katz
Knesset members vote in favor of granting Likud MK Haim Katz parliamentary immunity from a criminal probe into charges of fraud and breach of trust, preventing Attorney General Avihai Mandelblit from filing an indictment against the former minister.
MKs vote by 62 to 43 in favor of one request by Katz arguing that he carried out the alleged actions in “good faith” and as part of his work as an MK; and 63 to 42 in favor a second arguing that he has already faced censure by the Knesset Ethics Committee.
— Raoul Wootliff
Body of suspected Palestinian gunman found in West Bank — IDF
Israeli soldiers find the lifeless body of a man the military believes is the gunman who opened fire at troops earlier this month, injuring one of them, in the central West Bank.
The Israel Defense Forces says the body was found among some bushes in a valley in the Binyamin region of the central West Bank, with an M-16 assault rifle and a pistol nearby.
The circumstances of the man’s death are not immediately known. The military says it will provide more information about the matter in the future.
In the attack, a gunman opened fire at Kfir Brigade soldiers stationed along a highway near the Dolev settlement. A bullet grazed one soldier’s head, lightly injuring him.
Following the shooting, the IDF launched a manhunt for the assailant.
— Judah Ari Gross
El Al said considering suspending all its flights to Thailand over virus fears
Israel’s national airline El Al is weighing temporarily suspending all its flights to Thailand due to the coronavirus fears, Hebrew-language media reports.
El Al could instead opt to merely decrease the frequency of the flights to Bangkok, the reports say.
The development comes a day after the Health Ministry said Israelis returning from Thailand and three other destinations in East Asia — Singapore and the semi-autonomous Chinese cities of Hong Kong and Macau — will now be required to self-quarantine for two weeks amid concerns over the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Palestinian found dead next to rifle, pistol in West Bank
The body of a Palestinian man is found in the central West Bank, next to an M-16 rifle and a pistol, according to Hebrew-language media.
The Israel Defense Forces have opened a probe into the matter.
Further details are not immediately available.
Labor-Gesher-Meretz leader okay with government propped up by Arab party
Labor leader Amir Peretz, who also heads the Labor-Gesher-Meretz left-wing alliance, says his party will not rule out a center-left government supported from outside by the majority-Arab Joint List.
“We don’t rule out anyone — not ultra-Orthodox and not Arabs,” Peretz says at a faction meeting. “Our party will be part of the next government even if it is supported by the Arab parties. We have no reason to rule out populations in Israel.”
But he adds that the key question will be the policies adopted by the new government, saying that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “created so many societal problems, so there is room for everyone [in the attempt] to rectify them.”
