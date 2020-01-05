Iran threatens big step away from nuclear deal after Soleimani killing

The daughter of Iran’s Gen. Qassem Soleimani says the death of her father will “not break us” and the United States should know that his blood will not go for free.

Zeinab Soleimani told Lebanon’s Al-Manar TV — which is linked with the Iran-backed Hezbollah — that the “filthy” President Donald Trump will not be able to wipe out the achievements of the slain Iranian leader.

In the short interview aired today, Zeinab Soleimani says Trump is not courageous because her father was targeted by missiles from afar and the US president should have “stood face to face in front of him.”

The young woman, who speaks in Farsi with Arabic voice over, says she knows that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah will avenge the death of her father.

— AP