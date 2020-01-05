US-led coalition says it’s ‘paused’ IS fight in Iraq after rockets

BAGHDAD, Iraq — The US-led coalition announces it is “pausing” its fight against the Islamic State group in Iraq, where US troops training local forces have faced a spate of rocket attacks.

“This has limited our capacity to conduct training with partners and to support their operations against Daesh (IS) and we have therefore paused these activities, subject to continuous review,” the coalition says in a statement.

On Saturday, the coalition said its forces in Baghdad and in an airfield north of the capital had faced new attacks, bringing the total rocket strikes in the last two months to 13.

— AFP