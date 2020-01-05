UK says trying to ‘deescalate’ volatile US-Iran standoff

Hamas’s top political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, calls Iran’s foreign minister to express the group’s condolences after the US killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.

In the call to Mohammad Javad Zarif, Haniyeh “praised the leading martyr’s role in supporting the resistance, and standing by the rights of the Palestinian people at various times,” a statement by the Gaza-based terror group says.

Zarif thanks Haniyeh, “affirming the continued support of the Iranian Republic for the rights of the Palestinian people and their resistance in defending their lands and holy places,” the statement says.