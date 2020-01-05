The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
Hamas chief phones Iran FM to express condolences for Soleimani
Hamas’s top political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, calls Iran’s foreign minister to express the group’s condolences after the US killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.
In the call to Mohammad Javad Zarif, Haniyeh “praised the leading martyr’s role in supporting the resistance, and standing by the rights of the Palestinian people at various times,” a statement by the Gaza-based terror group says.
Zarif thanks Haniyeh, “affirming the continued support of the Iranian Republic for the rights of the Palestinian people and their resistance in defending their lands and holy places,” the statement says.
UK says trying to ‘deescalate’ volatile US-Iran standoff
Britain’s foreign minister says it is trying to “deescalate” a volatile situation after a US drone strike killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani
UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says in an interview with broadcaster Sky News that Soleimani “was a regional menace.”
Raab adds that the UK understood the US’s “position” and “right to exercise self-defense.”
But Raab says the UK was discussing with top officials in the US and Europe, as well as Iran and Iraq, about how to avoid a war, which he says wouldn’t be in anyone’s interests.
Britain’s Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said late Saturday that he had ordered two British Navy warships, the HMS Montrose frigate and the HMS Defender destroyer, to return to the Strait of Hormuz amid the soaring regional tensions.
— AP
Iran threatens big step away from nuclear deal after Soleimani killing
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman says that officials in the Islamic Republic plan to meet Sunday night to discuss their next step out of the nuclear deal and that it will be even bigger than initially planned.
Abbas Mousavi makes the comment Sunday during a briefing with journalists after a US airstrike killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
Mousavi says the step would be greater than planned as “in the world of politics, all developments are interconnected.”
If taken, it would be the fifth step to break terms of Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, which saw Iran limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.
Mousavi does not elaborate on what that step could be. Iran previously has broken limits of its enrichment, its stockpiles and its centrifuges, as well as restarted enrichment at an underground facility.
— AP
comments