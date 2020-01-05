The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they happen.
Iraqi MPs to meet on US troop ouster after Soleimani killing
BAGHDAD, Iraq — Iraq’s parliament is expected to vote today on ousting thousands of US troops from military bases, which are threatened by pro-Tehran factions after an American strike killed top Iranian and Iraqi commanders.
Late Saturday, missiles slammed into the Baghdad enclave where the US embassy is located and an airbase north of the capital housing American troops, prompting US President Donald Trump to threaten strikes on 52 sites in Iran.
The near-simultaneous attacks seemed to be the first phase of promised retaliation for the US precision drone strike that killed Iran’s Major General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy head of Iraq’s Hashed al-Shaabi.
While no one claimed Saturday’s attacks, a hardline pro-Iran faction in the Hashed, a network of Shiite-majority armed groups incorporated into the state, urged Iraqis to move away from US forces.
“We ask security forces in the country to get at least 1,000 meters away from US bases starting on Sunday at 5:00 p.m. (1400 GMT),” said the Kataeb Hezbollah faction.
The deadline coincides with the planned conclusion of Sunday’s parliamentary session, which the Hashed has insisted should see a vote on the ouster of US troops.
Some 5,200 US soldiers are stationed across Iraqi bases to support local troops preventing a resurgence of the Islamic State jihadist group. They are deployed as part of the broader international coalition, invited by the Iraqi government in 2014 to help fight IS.
— AFP
Blue and White to Edelstein: ‘You’re not Netanyahu’s agent’
Blue and White urges the speaker of Israel’s parliament to allow the Knesset to consider and vote on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s immunity soon.
Knesset Speaker Yuli Edelstein, of Netanyahu’s Likud party, has dragged his feet on allowing the convening of the Knesset House Committee to consider Netanyahu’s immunity request in three corruption cases.
Edelstein today asked Knesset Legal Adviser Eyal Yinon for a legal opinion outlining his powers on the convening of the Knesset Arrangements Committee – a body that would in turn convene the Knesset House Committee.
In response, Blue and White says Edelstein “must not disrespect the Holy of Holies of Israeli democracy. We urge him to allow the establishment of the House Committee to discuss the immunity requested by Netanyahu. The Knesset should not be allowed to become a haven for a defendant charged with bribery, fraud and breach of trust.”
Edelstein was “elected speaker of the Knesset, not Netanyahu’s agent in the Knesset. You must act accordingly,” the party says.
The upshot of the procedural wrangling: Blue and White believes it has a majority of the parliament’s 120 members for a vote against granting Netanyahu immunity – and so wants to force such a vote. That would mean Netanyahu may go to elections on March 2 under indictment.
— Raoul Wootliff
Soleimani’s daughter vows revenge, says Trump should have faced her father
The daughter of Iran’s Gen. Qassem Soleimani says the death of her father will “not break us” and the United States should know that his blood will not go for free.
Zeinab Soleimani told Lebanon’s Al-Manar TV — which is linked with the Iran-backed Hezbollah — that the “filthy” President Donald Trump will not be able to wipe out the achievements of the slain Iranian leader.
In the short interview aired today, Zeinab Soleimani says Trump is not courageous because her father was targeted by missiles from afar and the US president should have “stood face to face in front of him.”
The young woman, who speaks in Farsi with Arabic voice over, says she knows that Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah will avenge the death of her father.
— AP
Middle East stock markets trade down amid conflict fears
Major stock markets in the Middle East are trading down on fears of a conflict between Iran and the US after an American drone strike killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
The Boursa Kuwait closed down 4%. The Dubai Financial Market closed down just over 3%. Riyadh’s Tadawul was down over 2% as trading continued. The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange fell 1.42%.
Egypt’s stock exchange also fell 4%.
Meanwhile, oil prices continued to rise. Brent crude traded up 3.5% to $68.60 a barrel.
The US killed Soleimani on Friday. Early Sunday, as Iran threatened “harsh retaliation,” US President Donald Trump tweeted the US was prepared to strike 52 sites in the Islamic Republic if any Americans are harmed.
— AP
Hamas chief phones Iran FM to express condolences for Soleimani
Hamas’s top political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, calls Iran’s foreign minister to express the group’s condolences after the US killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani.
In the call to Mohammad Javad Zarif, Haniyeh “praised the leading martyr’s role in supporting the resistance, and standing by the rights of the Palestinian people at various times,” a statement by the Gaza-based terror group says.
Zarif thanks Haniyeh, “affirming the continued support of the Iranian Republic for the rights of the Palestinian people and their resistance in defending their lands and holy places,” the statement says.
UK says trying to ‘deescalate’ volatile US-Iran standoff
Britain’s foreign minister says it is trying to “deescalate” a volatile situation after a US drone strike killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani
UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab says in an interview with broadcaster Sky News that Soleimani “was a regional menace.”
Raab adds that the UK understood the US’s “position” and “right to exercise self-defense.”
But Raab says the UK was discussing with top officials in the US and Europe, as well as Iran and Iraq, about how to avoid a war, which he says wouldn’t be in anyone’s interests.
Britain’s Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said late Saturday that he had ordered two British Navy warships, the HMS Montrose frigate and the HMS Defender destroyer, to return to the Strait of Hormuz amid the soaring regional tensions.
— AP
Iran threatens big step away from nuclear deal after Soleimani killing
Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman says that officials in the Islamic Republic plan to meet Sunday night to discuss their next step out of the nuclear deal and that it will be even bigger than initially planned.
Abbas Mousavi makes the comment Sunday during a briefing with journalists after a US airstrike killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani.
Mousavi says the step would be greater than planned as “in the world of politics, all developments are interconnected.”
If taken, it would be the fifth step to break terms of Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, which saw Iran limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.
Mousavi does not elaborate on what that step could be. Iran previously has broken limits of its enrichment, its stockpiles and its centrifuges, as well as restarted enrichment at an underground facility.
— AP
