Relaunching campaign, Gantz says Netanyahu leading Israel into ‘total chaos’

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.
PM to delay appointing interim education, justice ministers until next week
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not appoint new justice and education ministers until next week, his spokesman Yonatan Urich tells reporters. Citing Netanyahu’s desire to discuss the matter with “the coalition and Likud [members] in the coming days,” Urich says the portfolios will be not be given out before the beginning of next week.
Hence, it seems that as of tomorrow morning, Netanyahu himself will be acting education and justice minister. The prime minister holding the latter portfolio could turn out controversial, as he faces corruption allegations in three cases.
Yesterday, Netanyahu fired Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and Education Minister Naftali Bennett, from the rival New Right party, a move that will take effect in 48 hours.
— Raphael Ahren
Relaunching campaign, Gantz slams Netanyahu for leading Israel into ‘total chaos’
Opposition leader Benny Gantz kicks off his election campaign, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of leading the country into “total chaos” and slamming his decision to call a national election for the second time in under 6 months as a “farce” and a “national joke.”
“We are witnessing one big farce, an outrage, a disgrace, a national joke worth NIS 4-5 billion ($1.1-1.4 billion),” Gantz charges during a Blue and White faction meeting in the Knesset.
“The citizens of Israel know we are going to elections only because [Netanyahu] wants to save himself” from criminal charges in the three cases open against him, he adds. “Netanyahu could have returned the mandate to the president,” thus giving another party a chance to form a coalition. “We would have formed a government. Why is he not doing that?”
