Relaunching campaign, Gantz says Netanyahu leading Israel into ‘total chaos’

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not appoint new justice and education ministers until next week, his spokesman Yonatan Urich tells reporters. Citing Netanyahu’s desire to discuss the matter with “the coalition and Likud [members] in the coming days,” Urich says the portfolios will be not be given out before the beginning of next week.

Hence, it seems that as of tomorrow morning, Netanyahu himself will be acting education and justice minister. The prime minister holding the latter portfolio could turn out controversial, as he faces corruption allegations in three cases.

Yesterday, Netanyahu fired Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and Education Minister Naftali Bennett, from the rival New Right party, a move that will take effect in 48 hours.

— Raphael Ahren