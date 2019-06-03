Tal Russo giving up no. 2 spot on Labor list, mulling run for party leader

Labor’s Tal Russo says he is stepping down from the no. 2 position on the party’s Knesset list, and may run for leader of the beleaguered party.

Russo, a former general who joined the party ahead of the April election, says, “I joined this party to make a difference and not to stick to a seat,” according to reports in Hebrew-language media.

“In light of the dissolution of the Knesset and the calling of new elections, I am giving up my number 2 spot on the list while I consider running for party leadership.”

Labor saw its worst election outcome since the founding of the state in the April elections, receiving just six of the 120 Knesset seats. Recent polls suggest Labor could further shrink to 4 seats in the September polls.