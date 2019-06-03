Trump complains CNN reports of London trip ‘negative,’ suggests boycott of AT&T

US President Donald Trump began complaining about his limited access to US news immediately after he arrived in London for a pomp-filled state visit to Britain.

Trump tweeted Monday that CNN is his chief source of such reports but that “after watching it for a short while, I turned it off. All negative & so much Fake News, very bad for US.”

Trump asked why doesn’t AT&T “do something” and suggested a boycott would force AT&T to make “big changes” at CNN. CNN is owned by Turner Broadcasting System, a division of AT&T’s WarnerMedia.

Just arrived in the United Kingdom. The only problem is that @CNN is the primary source of news available from the U.S. After watching it for a short while, I turned it off. All negative & so much Fake News, very bad for U.S. Big ratings drop. Why doesn’t owner @ATT do something? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

I believe that if people stoped using or subscribing to @ATT, they would be forced to make big changes at @CNN, which is dying in the ratings anyway. It is so unfair with such bad, Fake News! Why wouldn’t they act. When the World watches @CNN, it gets a false picture of USA. Sad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2019

There was no immediate comment from CNN or WarnerMedia.

Trump has long criticized CNN over its coverage of him and his administration.

Fox News Channel is his preferred network.

— AP