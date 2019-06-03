Intel purportedly linking Iran to UAE tanker sabotage sourced by Israel — report

Intelligence indicating that Iran is responsible for sabotaging four oil tankers off the coast of the United Arab Emirates last month was sourced by Israel’s Mossad, the Kan public broadcaster reports.

An Israeli describes the purported Iranian attack on the tankers as “a pretty good commando operation.”

Kan says the US is preparing to present the evidence gathered by Israel to the UN Security Council in the coming days.

Last month, a senior Pentagon officer accused Iran and its proxies for the tanker bombings and a rocket attack in Iraq. Vice Admiral Michael Gilday did not provide direct evidence to back up claims tying Iran to the attacks, but told reporters that the conclusions were based on intelligence and evidence gathered in the region.

Iran denies being involved in the attack.