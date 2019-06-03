PM said to cancel delay in appointing interim justice minister after backlash

Netanyahu will tap an interim justice minister tomorrow instead of next week, after his delay in naming replacements for Ayelet Shaked drew widespread criticism.

According to Channel 13, the prime minister is reversing his decision to delay the appointment that would have seen him temporarily assume the job. Netanyahu assuming the role of justice minister sparked criticism, as he faces corruption allegations in three cases.

Channel 13 says Netanyahu is reversing the decision in the wake of the public outcry and after consultations with a Justice Ministry attorney, who voiced concern over the legality of the move.