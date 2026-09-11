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Rachel Rabin, sister of slain PM Yitzhak Rabin, dies at 101

Today, 9:23 am
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Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin with his sister, Rachel, aboard a flight to Oslo in 1994. (GPO/Yaakov Saar)
Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin with his sister, Rachel, aboard a flight to Oslo in 1994. (GPO/Yaakov Saar)

Rachel Rabin, the sister of prime minister Yitzhak Rabin, has died at age 101.

Born in Tel Aviv, Rabin was among the pioneers of Kibbutz Manara along the border with Lebanon in 1943.

She worked in education for decades, and remained a resident of the kibbutz until 2023, when she was forced to leave due to the outbreak of fighting with Lebanon.

Rabin is survived by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her husband, Rafi, died in 2012.

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