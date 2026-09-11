2 Palestinians arrested for foiled attempt to smuggle firearms from Jordan

An attempt to smuggle dozens of firearms from Jordan into the West Bank was foiled by Israeli forces this morning, with two suspects arrested in the process.

Before dawn, police officers and IDF troops identified “findings indicating preparations for a weapons smuggling attempt in the Jordan border area,” police say in a statement.

The forces set up ambushes on the border, during which they located and captured two Palestinians in their 50s from the Jericho area.

Police say the pair were found to be carrying 34 handguns and two M-16 assault rifles.

Weapons smuggling is a constant challenge for Israel along its long, porous eastern border with Jordan.