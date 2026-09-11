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On 25th anniversary of 9/11, Herzog says global fight against terror continues

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President Isaac Herzog at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, September 8, 2026. (Kobi Gideon / GPO)
President Isaac Herzog at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, September 8, 2026. (Kobi Gideon / GPO)

Marking 25 years since the September 11 attacks against the United States, President Isaac Herzog issues a video statement recognizing the anniversary.

“Even 25 years later, the evil of that vicious assault on the United States remains as shocking as ever. Sadly, the global fight against terror continues every day. Here in Israel, we understand this deadly challenge all too well,” Herzog says.

“There is simply no justification for the targeting of innocents, whether they are American, Israeli, or any other nationality. Israel will always stand with America, our greatest ally and friend, and the most powerful nation in the world,” he adds. “May the memory of the victims of 9/11 forever be a blessing.”

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