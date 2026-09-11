Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, September 11, 2026

South Korean, Iranian foreign ministers discuss Strait of Hormuz

By Reuters Today, 8:40 am
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The sun sets over commercial vessels anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, with the city’s skyline in the background, September 6, 2026. (AP/Vahid Salemi)
The sun sets over commercial vessels anchored in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, with the city’s skyline in the background, September 6, 2026. (AP/Vahid Salemi)

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun had a telephone call with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araqchi today and discussed the situation in the Middle East, including freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, Seoul’s foreign ministry says.

The Strait of Hormuz is a critical energy transit route for South Korea, which relied on the waterway for 61 percent of its crude oil imports and 54% of its naphtha imports last year.

Seoul said last week it was reviewing options, including military measures, to contribute to freedom of navigation in Hormuz, while denying reports that a deployment decision had already been made.

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