Sudan protesters say death toll in military raid rises to 30

Sudanese protest organizers say the number of people killed in the security force’s raid of a sit-in protest camp as risen to more than 30.

The Sudan Doctors’ Committee says the death toll is rising and has been difficult to count in the sit-in area outside the military complex in Khartoum.

The group says hundreds of people have been wounded, many by gunfire.

The committee is a member of the Sudanese Professionals Association, which has been spearheading protests against army rule.

— AP