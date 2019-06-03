The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.
Pompeo holding talks on Iran with Dutch government
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is visiting the Netherlands for talks with his Dutch counterpart that are expected to touch on rising tensions between Washington and Tehran as well as the crisis in Venezuela and NATO funding.
Pompeo’s brief stop in The Hague this afternoon is the third leg of a four-nation tour of Europe in which he is both trying to calm nerves over rising US-Iran tensions and stressing that America will defend itself and not relent in raising pressure on the Islamic Republic with economic sanctions.
Yesterday in Switzerland, Pompeo said the Trump administration is ready for unconditional discussions with Iran in an effort to ease tensions that have sparked fears of conflict.
The United States has long accused Iran of destabilizing the Mideast region.
Lawmakers approve Netanyahu pick for state comptroller in Knesset vote
Knesset members approve Netanyahu’s nominee, Matanyahu Englman, to be the next state comptroller in a 67-48 plenum vote. Five lawmakers abstain from the secret-ballot vote.
Englman is the CEO of the Council of Higher Education. The other nominee nominated for the job was Giora Romm, Israel’s former military attaché in the US and ex-deputy commander of the Air Force.
It’s the first time in 30 years that Israel’s attorney general will not be a retired judge.
Trump, first lady meet Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace
US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania were greeted on the grand lawn of Buckingham Palace by Queen Elizabeth II and inspected the Guard of Honor formed by the Grenadier Guards wearing the traditional bearskin hats.
Royal gun salutes were fired Monday from nearby Green Park and from the Tower of London as part of the pageantry accompanying an official state visit, one of the highest honors Britain can bestow on a foreign leaders.
President Trump is greeted by Queen Elizabeth at Buckingham Palace. #TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/BnScCxafMS
— The Hill (@thehill) June 3, 2019
The ceremony took place under clear blue skies on the spacious garden next to the 775-room palace that is the official residence of the queen.
Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, and his wife Camilla welcomed the Trumps as they walked down the steps of their helicopter.
— AP
Liberman warns against Smotrich, saying his statements not simply those of a ‘delusional hilltop youth’
Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman slams far-right MK Bezalel Smotrich for saying he wants the Israeli justice system to adhere to religious Jewish law.
Smotrich, an MK from the Union of Right-Wing Parties (URWP), is gunning to be named interim justice minister after Netanyahu fired Ayelet Shaked yesterday.
Earlier today, Smotrich drew ire for saying Israel should aspire to run itself as “in the days of King David,” saying his party “wants to restore the Torah justice system.”
“Listen to what Smotrich, a candidate for the justice minister post, has been saying,” Liberman tells party members at a faction meeting according to reports in Hebrew-language media.
“These are no longer comments coming from a delusional hilltop youth, but a statement of intent,” he says
Ultra-nationalist activists known as the “hilltop youth” are often accused of stoking violence against Palestinians and Israeli security forces in West Bank settlements. Smotrich is a hardline, pro-settlement MK who has previously defended the actions of West Bank extremists.
Sudan protesters say military raid on sit-in kills 13
Sudanese protest leaders say at least 13 people have been killed in the military’s assault on the sit-in outside the military headquarters in the capital, Khartoum. The protesters have announced they are suspending talks with the military regarding the creation of a transitional government.
The Forces for Declaration of Freedom and Change, which represents the protesters in transition negotiations, says that protesters are unable to evacuate “the bodies of our martyrs.” It says hundreds of people have also been wounded.
The leaders have called for an open general strike and civil disobedience, and for the international community “not to recognize the coup.”
The leading opposition Umma Party is calling for people to set up other sit-ins, both in the capital and across the country.
The party says the military’s raid showed that it is standing in the way of “the Sudanese revolution.”
— AP
Iran president rules out talks until US acts ‘normal’
Iran’s president is ruling out negotiations with Washington until it acts “normal,” after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US is ready to talk to Tehran without preconditions.
“The party that has left the negotiating table, the party that has trampled the pact must return to a normal” behavior, Hassan Rouhani says in a televised speech. “If the enemy truly realizes that the path it took was wrong, that will be the day to sit at the negotiation table and fix any issue.”
Tensions have spiked in recent weeks between Tehran and Washington, which last year pulled out of a landmark Iran nuclear accord and imposed tough sanctions on the Islamic Republic.
But yesterday, Washington’s top diplomat appeared to soften the US stance, saying “we are prepared to engage in a conversation with no preconditions.”
Washington is “certainly prepared to have (a) conversation when the Iranians will prove they are behaving as a normal nation,” Pompeo said in Switzerland, which represents Washington’s interests in Iran in the absence of bilateral relations.
Pompeo however gave no indication that lifting sanctions would be on the table.
— AFP
PM to delay appointing interim education, justice ministers until next week
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not appoint new justice and education ministers until next week, his spokesman Yonatan Urich tells reporters. Citing Netanyahu’s desire to discuss the matter with “the coalition and Likud [members] in the coming days,” Urich says the portfolios will be not be given out before the beginning of next week.
Hence, it seems that as of tomorrow morning, Netanyahu himself will be acting education and justice minister. The prime minister holding the latter portfolio could turn out controversial, as he faces corruption allegations in three cases.
Yesterday, Netanyahu fired Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked and Education Minister Naftali Bennett, from the rival New Right party, a move that will take effect in 48 hours.
— Raphael Ahren
Relaunching campaign, Gantz slams Netanyahu for leading Israel into ‘total chaos’
Opposition leader Benny Gantz kicks off his election campaign, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of leading the country into “total chaos” and slamming his decision to call a national election for the second time in under 6 months as a “farce” and a “national joke.”
“We are witnessing one big farce, an outrage, a disgrace, a national joke worth NIS 4-5 billion ($1.1-1.4 billion),” Gantz charges during a Blue and White faction meeting in the Knesset.
“The citizens of Israel know we are going to elections only because [Netanyahu] wants to save himself” from criminal charges in the three cases open against him, he adds. “Netanyahu could have returned the mandate to the president,” thus giving another party a chance to form a coalition. “We would have formed a government. Why is he not doing that?”
