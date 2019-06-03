US aircraft carrier deployed over Iran threat remains outside Gulf

A US aircraft carrier the White House ordered to the Mideast over a perceived threat from Iran remains outside of the Persian Gulf amid efforts to de-escalate tensions between Tehran and Washington.

The USS Abraham Lincoln remains in the Arabian Sea, some 200 miles off the coast of Oman.

While US Navy officials repeatedly decline to discuss why they haven’t gone through the Strait of Hormuz into the Persian Gulf, they insist they are ready to launch any mission in the region.

However, Capt. Putnam Browne, the commanding officer of the Lincoln, also tells The Associated Press: “You don’t want to inadvertently escalate something.”

Tensions with Iran have worsened since US President Donald Trump pulled America out of Iran’s nuclear deal last year and imposed sanctions on Tehran.

— AP