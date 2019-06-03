Sudan protesters say military raid on sit-in kills 13

Sudanese protest leaders say at least 13 people have been killed in the military’s assault on the sit-in outside the military headquarters in the capital, Khartoum. The protesters have announced they are suspending talks with the military regarding the creation of a transitional government.

The Forces for Declaration of Freedom and Change, which represents the protesters in transition negotiations, says that protesters are unable to evacuate “the bodies of our martyrs.” It says hundreds of people have also been wounded.

The leaders have called for an open general strike and civil disobedience, and for the international community “not to recognize the coup.”

The leading opposition Umma Party is calling for people to set up other sit-ins, both in the capital and across the country.

The party says the military’s raid showed that it is standing in the way of “the Sudanese revolution.”

— AP