Labor MK Stav Shaffir to run for party leader if open primaries held

Labor MK Stav Shaffir tells Channel 13 News that she will run for leadership of the party if it holds open primaries ahead of September elections.

Shaffir has repeatedly criticized party leader Avi Gabbay over his having considered an offer to join a government under Benjamin Netanyahu.

On Saturday, she called for Labor to “hold open primaries for those who want… to save Israel from turning into a dictatorship. That is our job, to be on the front lines.”

Labor saw its worst election outcome since the founding of the state in the April elections, receiving just six of the 120 Knesset seats. Recent polls suggest Labor could further shrink to four seats in the September polls.