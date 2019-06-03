Russia blocks UN criticism of attacks in northwest Syria

Russia blocks a UN Security Council statement criticizing Syria’s military campaign in the Idlib region that Western powers fear will lead to a humanitarian catastrophe.

Russia says in a note seen by AFP that the proposed statement was “unbalanced” because it did not mention the towns of Hajin or Baguz, where civilians have suffered during US-backed fighting against the Islamic State group.

Belgium, Germany and Kuwait had put forward the proposed text, following two emergency meetings of the council on the worsening violence in the jihadist-held region.

Russia last month blocked a separate statement also warning of a humanitarian catastrophe from an all-out assault on Idlib region, home to three million people.

Council statements require unanimous support by all 15 members.

— AFP