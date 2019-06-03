Lawmakers approve Netanyahu pick for state comptroller in Knesset vote

Knesset members approve Netanyahu’s nominee, Matanyahu Englman, to be the next state comptroller in a 67-48 plenum vote. Five lawmakers abstain from the secret-ballot vote.

Englman is the CEO of the Council of Higher Education. The other nominee nominated for the job was Giora Romm, Israel’s former military attaché in the US and ex-deputy commander of the Air Force.

It’s the first time in 30 years that Israel’s attorney general will not be a retired judge.