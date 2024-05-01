The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
57 House Democrats urge Biden to prevent Israeli offensive in Rafah
US President Joe Biden’s administration is facing renewed pressure from his fellow Democrats to influence Israel not to launch a full-scale invasion of Rafah, the city where almost half of the Gaza Strip’s 2.3 million people have taken refuge.
Fifty-seven of the 212 Democrats in the House of Representatives signed a letter calling on the administration to take every possible measure to dissuade Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government from an all-out assault on the city near the Egyptian border.
“We urge you to invoke existing law and policy to immediately withhold certain offensive military aid to the Israeli government, including aid sourced from legislation already signed into law, in order to preempt a full-scale assault on Rafah,” says the letter.
The White House has not immediately responded to a request for comment on the letter, which was led by Representatives Pramila Jayapal and Madeleine Dean.
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier today that he had still not seen a plan for Israel’s promised offensive on Rafah that would protect civilians, repeating that Washington could not support such an assault without such a plan.
Hamas official expresses opposition to latest hostage deal offer, but terror group says talks continue
Osama Hamdan, a Hamas official based in Lebanon, tells the Hezbollah-affiliated Al-Manar TV, “Our position on the current negotiating paper is negative.”
Hamas’s press office subsequently clarifies, “The negative position does not mean negotiations have stopped. There is a back-and-forth issue.”
The terror group is reportedly slated to submit an amended response to the latest proposal in the coming hours.
Hamdan warns that Hamas will walk away from the negotiations if Israel launches its pledged invasion to dismantle the terror group’s remaining battalions in Rafah.
Blinken pans ‘unacceptable’ attacks on Gaza aid convoys by far-right protesters, notes their arrest by Israel
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemns the “unacceptable” attack on a Jordanian aid convoy by Israeli protesters trying to prevent its transfer to Gaza earlier today.
“My understanding is that the people who attacked this convoy were arrested today by the Israeli authorities. That sends a very strong message,” he notes during an NBC Nightly News interview.
The Israeli government must “continue to send a strong message that this aid cannot be, must not be interfered with as it goes through Israel… Israel is better than this,” he adds, while noting that the atrocities committed against Israel on October 7 and Hamas’s continued holding of hostages since.
The people who so desperately need this aid and who are now getting more of it because of the important steps that [Israel has] taken in recent weeks — including right here at Ashdod port — have nothing to do with October 7, nothing to do with the hostages.”
“They’ve been caught in this crossfire of Hamas’s making, and it’s imperative that they get the food that they need, the water they need, the medical supplies they need, access to the hospitals, to health care — all of that.”
Biden administration weighing measures to help Palestinians bring family from region
The Biden administration is weighing measures to help Palestinians living in the United States who want to bring family from the war-torn region.
“We are constantly evaluating policy proposals to further support Palestinians who are family members of American citizens and may want to come to the United States,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre says during a press briefing.
Jean-Pierre says discussions are underway but has no further details on how procedures might work. The new measures would help those who are legal permanent residents or US citizens and who have family in the region.
If the US were to move forward with some sort of measure to help the families of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, it would likely require coordination with Egypt. Early in the war, hundreds of Americans — as well as other foreign nationals trapped in Gaza — were able to escape via the Rafah border crossing with Egypt, which opened the crossing with some trepidation.
Egypt as well as other Arab nations worry that an Israeli offensive could lead to a displacement of Palestinians into Sinai, a scenario it views as unacceptable.
For Palestinians already in the US, the Biden administration has already agreed to what’s known as “deferred enforced departure,” an authority used at a president’s discretion.
The directive signed by Biden last month effectively allows Palestinian immigrants who would otherwise have to leave the United States to stay without the threat of deportation for at least 18 months.
US House okays bill codifying controversial antisemitism definition amid campus tumult
The US House has passed legislation that would codify a controversial definition of antisemitism for use by the Education Department in adjudicating discrimination cases at American schools.
The proposal, which passed 320-91 with some bipartisan support, would codify the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism in Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, a federal anti-discrimination law that bars discrimination based on shared ancestry, ethnic characteristics or national origin. It now goes to the Senate for a vote.
187 Republicans voted in favor of the legislation, compared to 133 Democrats. Twenty-one Republicans voted against, compared to 70 Democrats.
Action on the bill was just the latest reverberation in Congress from the protest movement that has swept university campuses. Republicans in Congress have denounced the protests and demanded action to stop them, thrusting university officials into the center of the charged political debate over Israel’s conduct in the war against Hamas in Gaza.
If passed by the Senate and signed into law, the bill would broaden the legal definition of antisemitism to include the “targeting of the state of Israel, conceived as a Jewish collectivity.” Critics say the move would have a chilling effect on free speech throughout college campuses.
“Speech that is critical of Israel alone does not constitute unlawful discrimination,” Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler said during a hearing on Tuesday. “By encompassing purely political speech about Israel into Title VI’s ambit, the bill sweeps too broadly.”
Advocates of the proposal say it would provide a much-needed, consistent framework for the Education Department to police and investigate the rising cases of discrimination and harassment targeted toward Jewish students.
“It is long past time that Congress act to protect Jewish Americans from the scourge of antisemitism on campuses around the country,” GOP Rep. Russell Fry said Tuesday.
Report: Sinwar views latest hostage deal as trap, exiled Hamas leaders don’t represent terror group
Israel’s Channel 12 quotes a source close to Hamas leader in Gaza Yahya Sinwar as saying that he views the latest hostage exchange and ceasefire proposal as a trap.
“The proposal on the table to free the hostages is not an Egyptian proposal, but an Israeli one in an American disguise that contains several booby-trapped clauses,” the report quotes the unnamed source as saying.
The source tells Channel 12 that the Lebanese Hezbollah is pressuring Hamas to accept the deal, but Sinwar is reluctant as it does not guarantee an end to the war.
The Sinwar confidant also says that recent comments in favor of the deal from Hamas leaders in exile are meaningless as they do not speak for the terror group.
US defends veto of Palestinian membership in UN Security Council vote
The United States defends its veto of a strongly supported UN resolution that would have paved the way for full United Nations membership for Palestine. The US stresses that while it supports a two-state solution, statehood must be the result of negotiations between Israel and the Palestinians.
US Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood tells the UN General Assembly that there are “unresolved questions” as to whether Palestine meets the UN criteria for membership, and premature actions at the UN “even with the best intentions will not achieve statehood for the Palestinian people.”
He says the United States is committed to intensifying its engagement with the Palestinians and the rest of the Mideast not only on the Gaza crisis “but to advance a political settlement that will create a path to Palestinian statehood and membership in the United Nations.”
Wood reiterates what he said US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told regional partners during talks earlier this week — that the US will oppose any unilateral measures that undermine the prospect of a two-state solution.
He cites the three principles Blinken reaffirmed: “that Gaza cannot be a platform for terrorism, that there should be no Israeli re-occupation of Gaza, and that the size of Gaza’s territory should not be reduced.”
Riyad Mansour, the Palestinian UN ambassador, insists that Palestine meets the qualifications for membership and said the General Assembly, where there are no vetoes, will vote May 10 on a resolution asking the Security Council to reconsider “favorably” Palestine’s bid for full membership.
Responding to the United States, he tells the assembly: “You cannot say that you support the two-state solution and stand idly by while Israel is openly trying to destroy the Palestinian state, as openly confessed to by the Israeli prime minister.”
Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan counters that granting full UN membership to Palestine would have “two destructive results.” It will “further incentivize terrorists,” he says, and “it is a clear message to the Palestinians that they never, ever have to sit at the negotiating table, let alone make any compromises.”
US Congress to vote on expanded definition of antisemitism amid growing campus protests
The US Congress is voting today on legislation that would establish a broader definition of antisemitism for the Department of Education to enforce anti-discrimination laws, the latest response from lawmakers to a nationwide student protest movement over the Israel-Hamas war.
The bill — co-sponsored by nearly 50 Republicans and more than a dozen Democrats — would codify the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s definition of antisemitism in Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, a federal anti-discrimination law that bars discrimination based on shared ancestry, ethnic characteristics or national origin.
Action on the bill was just the latest reverberation in Congress from the protest movement that has swept university campuses. Republicans in Congress have denounced the protests and demanded action to stop them, thrusting university officials into the center of the charged political debate over Israel’s conduct of the war in Gaza. More than 33,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war was launched in October, after Hamas staged a deadly terrorist attack against Israeli civilians.
If signed into law, the bill would broaden the legal definition of antisemitism to include the “targeting of the state of Israel, conceived as a Jewish collectivity.” Critics say the move would have a chilling effect on free speech throughout college campuses.
“Speech that is critical of Israel alone does not constitute unlawful discrimination,” Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said during a hearing yesterday. “By encompassing purely political speech about Israel into Title VI’s ambit, the bill sweeps too broadly.”
Advocates of the proposal say it would provide a much-needed, consistent framework for the Department of Education to police and investigate the rising cases of discrimination and harassment targeted toward Jewish students.
“It is long past time that Congress act to protect Jewish Americans from the scourge of antisemitism on campuses around the country,” Rep. Russell Fry, R-S.C., says.
Polish police arrest suspect in arson attack on Warsaw synagogue
Polish police say they had arrested a teenager suspected of being involved in an arson attack on a Warsaw synagogue that was condemned by authorities.
In a statement published on X, Polish police said they had “arrested a 16-year-old man, Polish citizen, involved in the incident” that happened overnight Tuesday-Wednesday.
Poland’s Deputy Interior Minister Czeslaw Mroczek added that the teenager was “suspected of having tried to torch the synagogue”.
Californian governor calls to hold accountable those behind UCLA campus violence
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said anyone who engaged in illegal behavior on the University of California, Los Angeles, campus should be held accountable, “including through criminal prosecution, suspension or expulsion.”
“The law is clear: The right to free speech does not extend to inciting violence, vandalism, or lawlessness on campus,” said the Democratic governor.
His spokesman Izzy Gardon said the California Highway Patrol was deployed to the Los Angeles campus after “unacceptable” delays and limited response from campus police to clashes between dueling groups of protesters.
No one was arrested, and it’s not clear if all the demonstrators were students. The California Highway Patrol has not responded to further questions.
