Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Saturday, October 17, 2026

4 Hamas operatives, including Oct. 7 terrorist, killed in Gaza strikes — IDF

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 7:13 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Four Hamas operatives, including a terrorist who invaded Israel during the October 7 onslaught, were killed in recent strikes in the Gaza Strip, the military announces.

A strike on Thursday killed Mahmoud Khaled Mohammed Madhoun, identified by the IDF as a member of Hamas’s elite Nukhba Force who took part in anti-tank missile attacks on troops during the war.

Separate strikes yesterday killed Ubaida Suhail Hamad Murtaja, a Hamas sniper operative, and Adham Khalil Mohammed Marouf, a Hamas terrorist who invaded Israel on October 7, 2023, the IDF says.

The IDF says that another strike earlier today in the Strip’s south killed Hamas operative Abd al-Jawad Juda.

The four operatives had recently been involved in advancing attacks on troops and Israeli civilians, and attempting to restore Hamas’s capabilities, “in systematic violation of the ceasefire,” the military adds.

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