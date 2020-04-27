Authorities reportedly delayed taking seriously ill girl to hospital

An 11-year-old girl remains in serious condition at Rambam Hospital in Haifa after contracting the coronavirus, where she is on a ventilator and in an induced coma, but stable. She is the first person under 19 to suffer serious complications from the virus.

According to Channel 12, citing an official report, health workers from the Leumit health fund refused for days to move the girl from a hotel where she quarantined to a hospital, despite her suffering from a high fever. Instead, they only gave her medicine.

“We complained again and again that the girl’s situation was worsening, but they did not agree to move her,” said a source in the hotel, which is being managed by the IDF’s homefront command. “Only after the Home Front Command war room applied pressure was she taken to a hospital.”

The girl was first moved to Poriya hospital in Tiberias, but as her condition worsened, she was transferred Sunday night to the larger Rambam hospital.