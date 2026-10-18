Boy reportedly shot dead by IDF in northern Gaza, 2nd child said killed today

Palestinian media outlets affiliated with Hamas in Gaza report that a boy named Tamer Soboh was shot dead by the IDF this morning west of Beit Lahiya in the northern Gaza Strip.

He is the second Gazan child reported killed today, after Hamas-affiliated media outlets reported earlier that Masak al-Dalu, a 7-year-old girl, was shot dead by IDF troops this morning near the al-Maghazi refugee camp in the center of the Strip.

The boy’s exact age was not reported. The Times of Israel could not independently verify the report. The IDF has yet to comment on either incident.